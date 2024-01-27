Why WWE's Shayna Baszler Isn't Worried About Rhea Ripley's Royal Rumble Record

It's fair to say WWE star Shayna Baszler is pumped to be a part of WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble. "Man, anytime you're going to have an opportunity for me to tear multiple limbs off multiple people, I'm excited," she told Wrestling Inc. during an exclusive interview at WWE's Royal Rumble 2024 media junket.

And why shouldn't she be excited? Not only does the Rumble mark the official kickoff to WrestleMania season, it offers one superstar each from WWE's men's and women's divisions the opportunity to challenge for a title at the biggest premium live event of the year. Last year, at Royal Rumble 2023, current champion Rhea Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble and went on to beat Charlotte Flair for her first world title. In the process, Mami set two records: one for being the first woman to win while entering in the No. 1 spot and another for the longest time spent in the women's Rumble match.

Baszler, for her part, isn't sweating Ripley's record and instead is focused on one within her own grasp. "I don't mind the time-in record. I think you'd be silly to say that the higher the number you draw, the better your chances are winning that thing. Yeah, Rhea was number one and she won it. It's an anomaly. And don't get me wrong, that's, like, an amazing feat, but I think the record I'm worried about is my own record of most eliminations in a Royal Rumble. It's tied with Bianca, and I think I want to break that so that I'm the only one that holds that record. I don't want to share a record."