Sami Zayn Returns, Immediately Attacks Drew McIntyre At WWE Royal Rumble

Surprise is the brand of the Royal Rumble. With countless eligible superstars on the roster, there is intense excitement surrounding who will come through the curtains when the timer reaches zero, and Tropicana Field broke out into raucous applause when the timer hit zero on Saturday, and Sami Zayn emerged to enter the match at the number 30 spot.

Zayn entered a match full of dangerous men, but he immediately targeted Drew McIntyre. Zayn showed the grit he is known as he successfully delivered a Helluva Kick to McIntyre, before he then became entangled with Damian Priest. Priest attempted to lift him into a Razor's Edge, but Zayn skillfully reversed the maneuver to toss Priest over the top rope for an elimination. Unfortunately, Zayn himself was soon eliminated by McIntyre, who went on to compete in the final four people of the match alongside GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk.

Zayn's last televised appearance was on the December 4 episode of "WWE RAW", where he lost to McIntyre in a Last Man Standing match. Zayn is best known for his incredible contributions to the saga of The Bloodline, which culminated in him and Kevin Owens claiming the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 39.