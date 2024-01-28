WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Biggest Winners And Losers

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is a star, simply put. Her debut on Saturday was a monumental moment, with Michael Cole shrieking "she's here," the St. Petersburg crowd losing their collective sh**, and the dominant display that Cargill put on, seemingly engaging Nia Jax in a game of "Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better."

Cargill didn't just toss smaller women around the ring, she picked Nia Jax up like a toddler, and eliminated the dominant superstar. The fact that Nia has been a thorn in the side of bonafide star Becky Lynch adds a very interesting aspect to Jade's elimination of Jax, she did what "The Man" couldn't. Becky may have gloated over her eliminated rival, but it was Cargill who did the heavy lifting. The newly-minted Superstar is simply that, a superstar. Dripping in confidence, effused with an enigmatic aura, the woman simply draws viewers' gaze. She has what Old Hollywood types would call "it," "moxie," "spunk."

And do not mistake this for some kind of tribalistic nonsense. Cargill looked like a star because WWE was able to pay off the hard work that AEW put into making Cargill a "diamond in the rough." Without her AEW run, she is simply a tall, strong woman, but WWE was able to polish her until she shined bright on Saturday. Who won the Royal Rumble? Who cares? The big moment was Jade's debut and the sky is the limit.