Backstage Report On Possible Fate Of WWE Employees That Were Close To Vince McMahon

Foundations were rocked on Thursday when a lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE for their alleged roles in the sexual assault, exploitation, and trafficking of Janel Grant. Her complaint detailed harrowing allegations against McMahon, prompting an official comment from TKO Group Holdings, followed by the resignation of McMahon from his roles in the company. PWInsider Elite has since reported that Endeavor, the majority owners of TKO, may sweep out anyone close to McMahon and his remaining team to have a fresh start for the company.

It's noted that some employees departed from the company once McMahon initially resigned and returned when he came back into the company at the beginning of 2023. It's worth noting that WWE is creatively headed by McMahon's son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, with Nick Khan — also brought in under Vince McMahon's regime — leading the business as President. There are a number of high-level names in the company who have at least a residual connection with WWE to Vince McMahon. PWInsider's report mentions that after the WWE-UFC merger, that may bode negatively pertaining to their status under Endeavor.

Unlike his previous departure in 2022, there is no way McMahon can force his way back into the company as, despite holding much stock, he is neither the majority shareholder nor does he have the voting power he once had. This is the first time since Jess McMahon — Vince's grandfather — and Vincent McMahon Sr. launched Capitol Wrestling Corporation in 1953 that a McMahon is not involved in professional wrestling. Neither of Vince McMahon's children has been involved since last year. Stephanie McMahon resigned in January after Vince made his return to the company, and Shane McMahon was last seen at WWE WrestleMania 39.