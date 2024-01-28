WWE's Bayley Comments On Seeing The 'Bigger Picture' Following Royal Rumble Win

While the path to her 2024 Women's Royal Rumble victory wasn't easy, Bayley insists that it gave her a valuable lesson that she can now pass on to the up-and-coming stars around her. At the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Bayley reflected on the journey that led to her notable win at Saturday's premium live event, highlighting the importance of widening one's perspective as they work their way through the ranks of WWE.

"I have to tell a lot of the girls that [had this be] their first two rumbles or so, or their second one today, or their third one, that didn't last as long or anything, I'm like, 'Trust me, I've been there.' My first Rumble, I think I was number 26 and I was out in like three minutes or something. I've been number one and I haven't won. I've been number 17 or something and haven't won. It's honestly just such a ride," Bayley said. "I don't want to sound too cheesy [by saying to them], 'Just hang in there,' but from the first rumble that we've had, to one of my first 1 or 2 years on the main roster, to now where we are, it's all about consistency and just seeing the bigger picture, because if you get stuck in all the dips and swerves and everything that this business throws at you, I could have never done what I did tonight. I could have given up so long ago. So, [it is] such a difference."

Bayley, a 16-year veteran in the squared circle, has built an impressive resume in WWE. Her last three years, however, have largely been centered around building up the talent (which include her Damage CTRL stablemates) surrounding her. Through her perseverance, and 2024 Royal Rumble win, Bayley now has an opportunity to put herself back into the forefront of WWE's women's division, and likely mark her first singles match at WrestleMania.

