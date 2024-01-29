Why WWE's Kofi Kingston Describes Imperium As An 'Evil Version' Of The New Day

Despite seeming so different, Kofi Kingston believes Imperium is more like The New Day than some might suspect. So much so that when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. exclusively at the WWE Royal Rumble media junket, he explained how similar both groups really are.

"One thing I'll say about Imperium is that they are, they're kind of like an evil version of us," Kingston said. "They're best friends. They do everything together. I mentioned this in an interview before, where on international tours, they're always together. They're always hanging out. They sit together on the bus; they go to the gym together, and they eat together. I don't know, they might share the same room. I don't know, triple bunk bed like us. I don't know. I don't know. But they're really, really tight, man."

Kingston admitted that it felt amazing getting a measure of revenge on Ludwig Kaiser on "WWE Raw," leading to him explaining why he didn't care about getting counted out during a recent tag team match.

"So you can understand why Ludwig turned up when I knocked his partner out, and then you understand why Woods had to turn up when Ludwig took me out." Kingston said. "Then you understand when myself and Woods had to turn up, when Gio and Ludwig came back and we had to go at it, and then we didn't even really care about the match."

Kingston felt as if Imperium brought out a mean streak in The New Day that some people forget exists and that underneath the unicorn horns, Booty-O's, and colorful attire are three guys who can get dirty when needed. The former WWE Champion got one over on Kaiser again at the Royal Rumble, being the one to eliminate the Imperium member from the match.

