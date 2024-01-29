Eric Bischoff Assesses Kazuchika Okada's Options Amid WWE And AEW Rumors

Kazuchika Okada is one of the biggest free agents in the business right now, and while fans have their own opinions and desires as to where the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star will land it remains up in the air. Eric Bischoff himself admits he has no idea where the "Rainmaker" might end up, but did note that things will be difficult if he doesn't want to move from Japan full time.

"If it is true that he prefers to stay in Japan, then I think AEW is his only option," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "If he wants to wrestle in WrestleMania and doesn't want to leave Japan, I say I have about as much chance of headlining WrestleMania."

Reports have claimed that Okada, alongside Mercedes Mone, is expected to join AEW at at some stage. However, it is also known that WWE has an interest in signing Okada, but Bischoff insisted that he will not be able to reach the level of WrestleMania if he's not part of the story and programming regularly, pointing out that joining WWE is a long-term commitment for anybody.

"You're not going to be able to come into WWE based on your success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what they've seen of you and be thrusted in a position like that," he said. "Based on what I've heard, because I know nothing, he's probably going to end up in AEW because jumping into the grind of WWE if you don't really want to move to the United States, phew, imagine it? We'll see, though."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.