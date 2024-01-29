Cody Rhodes Discusses Being On The Cover Of WWE 2K24

Fans looking to purchase "WWE 2K24" with Cody Rhodes on the cover needn't worry about the photograph used. According to the "American Nightmare," he's really picky about what photos of himself get used as he is terrified of bad ones, but he's happy with this outcome.

"I worked for a company in Japan, and that would just take these awful photos, and then the next thing you know, you'd be plastered on a 7/11 wall," he told "Shak Wrestling." "That's always the first thing that comes to mind is, 'Oh, I wonder what's going to be used, I wonder how it's going to be captured.' When I saw it, I was really blown away. I was really touched by just how they captured the shoot itself and the fun and the grandeur of WWE and 2K, so all positive feelings."

Rhodes is on the cover of the Standard version of the game, while the Deluxe edition will feature Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair together. The game will also celebrate 40 years of WrestleMania via the "2K Showcase... of the Immortals" mode, which will allow fans to play different moments from the show's history. Rhodes believes this addition was created for longtime fans and marks for sports entertainment, but that isn't the only aspect of the game he's excited about.

"The other thing that I love is you pre-order now you get the Nightmare Family pack where I've got myself, Undashing Cody Rhodes, Stardust, Superstar Billy Graham," he said. "But my father being playable in his 1976 MSG duds is pretty special because that's really where the story started, and to be able to bring that into the game was a great call by 2K."

