CM Punk Discusses His Goals For WWE Raw Segment With Cody Rhodes

On last Monday's "WWE Raw," CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had a heated exchange on the microphone. In a vlog posted by WWE, which captured Punk ahead of last week's "Raw," "The Second City Saint" spoke about his goal for the in-ring promo segment with Rhodes.

"A big reason I want to do this, and I'm so excited about it, is because I really want to get the temperature of the room," Punk explained. "I want to feel what kind of energy he's got because he's got goals that probably scare him too. Those are big goals. And I've never had to follow in the footsteps of my legendary father. So Cody's chasing a title that they took away from his dad in the Garden [Madison Square Garden]. I won that title in the Garden. There's only one seat. There's only one king. There's only one face. I don't know if we're both trying to be that."

Punk, who returned to WWE after nearly 10 years away, claimed that last week's in-ring segment was all about emotion and chemistry, mentioning that he wanted to see how people would react if he said something that made Rhodes a little mad. Punk did rattle Rhodes after he told a story about his father, the late Dusty Rhodes. Punk claimed that he was more of the "American Dream" than Rhodes because his father was just an ordinary guy compared to the WWE Hall of Famer. "The American Nightmare" fired back by claiming he was more Punk than Punk because he did everything the former AEW Champion mentioned in his infamous "Pipebomb" in 2011.

