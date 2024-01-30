Dax Harwood Says AEW Is 'Building Something,' Urges Fans To Check It Out

All Elite Wrestling have kickstarted 2024 with a run of shows that has fans excited, and it seems that excitement has also reached the AEW locker room. In 2024 alone, FTR's Dax Harwood has already been part of a series of matches that have been lauded as some of the best in the short history of "AEW Collision," and he's already looking forward to what the rest of the year has in store.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Harwood penned a message to AEW fans around the world, calling on them to get excited about the year to come.

"AEW. We're building something here & I'm glad y'all are along for this ride with us," Harwood wrote. "[Collision] was on fire last night. Check it out if you haven't seen it."

Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Daniel Garcia were victorious on the most recent edition of "Collision," defeating The House of Black in an "Escape the Cage" match, where the only way to win was for all three members of the team to climb out of a steel cage.

AEW CEO Tony Khan has already gone on record as saying that 2024 will be "the new 2021'"for AEW, a reference to the fact that 2021 is generally regarded by AEW fans as the best year the company has had so far. Khan has already seen some big names make their in-ring debuts in 2024, including Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo, while Will Ospreay is still set to make his full-time debut shortly. At the same time, Serena Deeb has returned from injury, PAC and Jamie Hayter are reportedly close to returning, and the company has firmly established its relationship with CMLL in Mexico. It's safe to say that if you're an AEW fan, there's something to be said for taking Harwood's advice.