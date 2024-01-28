Tony Khan Makes Bold Prediction For AEW In 2024

"New Year, New Me" is a popular adage, but in 2024, AEW is planning on conjuring the near-past.

"2024 @AEW is the next 2021 AEW," Khan wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), captioning a picture of himself wearing 2021 glasses. 2021 was a notably good year for AEW and wrestling in general, as it marked a return to touring and live audiences following the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to crowdless shows for much of 2020. From a talent acquisition standpoint, 2021 was also a massive year for AEW, as Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and CM Punk joined the company. AEW also introduced its second TV show, "AEW Rampage," on TNT.

There are a number of free agents that could be on the level of some of AEW's 2021 acquisitions, including former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, both of whom are expected in AEW this year. Of course, Khan could simply be talking holistically, as 2021 was also a year of renewed fan interest in AEW following the aforementioned COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Hangman Page rode a wave of success to that year's AEW Full Gear, where he dethroned AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a highly-praised match. It was seen as the crest of a great wave that seemed to crash and roll back with the divisive 2022 that AEW had, which included a backstage altercation at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite, which reverberates through AEW to this very day.