Rob Van Dam Speaks On Potential Retirement Match With Old ECW Rival Sabu

If there is one person who knows WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam better than anybody, it's ECW legend Sabu. Both men were trained by Sabu's uncle The Sheik in Michigan, and even though they started off as rivals when Van Dam arrived in ECW in 1996, they eventually formed a dominant tag team and have remained close friends outside of the ring.

During the most recent edition of his podcast "1 of a Kind," Van Dam was asked about Sabu potentially wrestling one more match.

"Absolutely, it can happen," Van Dam said. "[I've] Definitely seen wrestlers in worse conditions than Sabu pull it off, a lot of guys have done their whole careers in worse condition than Sabu is with less mobility."

Van Dam revealed that he wanted him to join him as his tag team partner when he wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH in 2022, but Sabu wasn't healthy enough to travel to Japan. However, Sabu is feeling a lot better nowadays as he has begun working out again.

Sabu recently mentioned that he would want Van Dam to be his final opponent, claiming that he wants to have a traditional wrestling match rather than something more violent. Van Dam revealed that the two men used to talk about going on a retirement tour together and finishing their careers at the same time, but that might not be the case now.

"It was an idea that seemed like it might be feasible 10 years ago, maybe longer," Van Dam said. "I just figured he would wrestle himself into the ground, and since I'm a little bit younger, maybe it would just work out that way. I don't see it being my retirement match if I am able to be a part of it, but, of course, I would be honored and thrilled if I am his opponent."

