Former WWE Star Riddick Moss Looks Back On Storyline With Baron Corbin

In the summer of 2021, Baron Corbin went from broke to happy after winning a huge jackpot in Las Vegas. Along with his new "Happy" gimmick, Corbin obtained a new associate in the form of Riddick Moss, who became a comedic character known as Madcap Moss. Appearing on "Captain's Corner," Moss spoke about working with Corbin.

"So first of all, when I first debuted as Madcap, I was just pretending to be a cameraman, and I jumped Kevin Owens," Moss said. "But for that 'SmackDown,' I didn't even know I was going to be on TV. I was just coming off an ACL injury and thought I was just doing a dark match. And so I didn't really bring any clothes to wear ... They told me, 'Hey, we're actually going to put you with Corbin tonight.'"

Moss, who won the 2022 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, added that he saw Corbin wearing expensive clothing, so he headed out and bought himself a shirt. However, he didn't end up needing it for that particular show, but he later received a prototype from WWE regarding his character, which featured a shirt and suspenders.

After parting ways, Moss and Corbin collided in a "last laugh" match on "WWE SmackDown" in June 2022. Moss went on to say that he had no idea what the bout even was until the night of the show. The rules were straightforward, as the winner got the opportunity to laugh on the microphone after defeating their opponent. That night, Moss, who had already adopted a hysterical laugh as part of his gimmick, picked up the victory over Corbin.

