Jake Roberts Recalls Backstage Relationship With WWE Legend Roddy Piper

WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper is often hailed by many of his peers for being one of the best to ever step into the ring, and many lament his lack of championship gold as a disservice done to him across his career. During a recent episode of his "The Snake Pit" podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts gave a brief account of whether he had issues with Piper.

According to Roberts, while he had unmentioned gripes with Piper, he claims he got along with the late legend overall. "I've had issues with him, but overall I got along with him," said the Hall of Famer. "Maybe it's because I didn't press it too much? No, I got along with Roddy."

Roberts also commented on the infamous issues between Piper and Bad News Brown during their 1990 rivalry during an episode of his podcast last year. It's largely believed that Piper refused to lose to Brown cleanly and that the frustrations with this situation contributed to him leaving WWE.

In light of Piper's alleged attitude issues, Roberts claimed he personally never involved himself in backstage drama. "I never was one to play that drama s**t, man. Never was. Maybe I should have been, but I wasn't ..."

However, he continued, claiming that he heard about Piper's reluctance to put others over. "I heard that he wouldn't lay down for anybody, which to me is just ridiculous. It is a work, man. If your s**t isn't good enough to sustain you through doing a job for somebody, your s**t must be pretty damn weak."

