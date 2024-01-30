Tommy Dreamer Assesses AEW Dynamite Match Between Adam Copeland And Minoru Suzuki

Two powerhouse legends went face-to-face in the main event of "AEW Dynamite" last Wednesday, when Adam Copeland defeated Minoru Suzuki, with the latter declining Copeland's sign of respect following the match. Copeland is working his way back to the top in hopes of toppling his former best friend Christian Cage and regaining the TNT Championship, which he won, with the help of Killswitch, then immediately lost back to Cage, at Worlds End.

Tommy Dreamer discussed the match on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" and said the bout against Suzuki was "one hell of a main event." The hardcore legend stated that he never thought the match between the two wrestling legends would ever happen. He called it a very strong and solid main event, and that Suzuki kicking out of Copeland's spear "popped him big."

"In what world would you ever think you would see this? And that it would be in the AEW world and the beauty of what I call professional wrestling. And styles, as we always say, make good fights, and I thought the two guys delivered," Dreamer said. "I have watched every single one of Adam Copeland's matches, and man, they're still really, really good. I would say the combined age of the two of them is over 100 and experience probably over 60, knocking on 70 years of experience, between the two guys, and the story that they told was a physical battle."

Dreamer said that once Copeland finally wins the title from Cage, it's going to mean a lot. He said that's because of the slow build and the fact Copeland has had great matches in the "Cope Open," against the likes of Griff Garrison and Lee Moriarty. He added that Copeland is delivering every time he gets into the ring. "He's doing exactly what he said, which is strong babyface s***," Dreamer said.