Triple H Explains Why Cody Rhodes Is The Future Of WWE 'For All The Right Reasons'

Cody Rhodes might finally get to "finish the story" after picking up another win at this year's men's Royal Rumble match and is likely set to face Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania if "The Tribal Chief" is still champion by then. During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque commented on Rhodes' future in the promotion and lavished him with praise.

Levesque noted how he had just heard Rhodes' comments during the press conference, and how he believes that "The American Nightmare" is one of the most dedicated wrestlers. "The respect that he has for it is second to none. Even [when] I'm waiting for him in Gorilla to come back while he spends 45 minutes out there meeting people, shaking hands, taking pictures — I love that."

The WWE Chief Content Officer went as far as to claim that Rhodes is the "right human being," potentially endorsing the star to become the face of WWE and claiming that he's the future of the promotion. "He is the right human being. He is the right person. His passion for this, his dedication for this, is second to none. He absolutely is the future of this for all the right reasons," said the Hall of Famer.

Levesque also compared Rhodes to his late father, Dusty Rhodes, and expressed how proud he was of him. "And I don't want it to sound condescending to him, and I try when I look at him not to see his dad, but I'm incredibly proud of him and I know his dad will be."