WWE Smackdown Ratings Report 1/26/2024

Last week's Royal Rumble 2024 go-home edition of "WWE SmackDown" drew 2,475,000 viewers, according to the latest television ratings data shared by Wrestlenomics. It was the show's highest overall number since September 15, 2023. Meanwhile, Friday's episode recorded a 0.71 in the all-important 18-49 key demographic, with that figure being the highest P18-49 rating since August 25, 2023. Compared to last week, overall viewership was up 3%, while the 18-49 demo figure increased by 15%.

Delving further into the data for each quarter-hour, the opening 15 minutes of the show drew the most viewers, with 2.61 million. That portion of "SmackDown" saw Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight confront each other ahead of challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, the most watched part of the broadcast in the P18-49 was between 9:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., which saw the continuation of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane, a backstage angle involving Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, and an in-ring segment with The Final Testament, Bobby Lashley, and the Street Profits.

Furthermore, the least-watched segment in terms of overall viewership was between 9:45 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., when Knight stood tall over Styles and Orton after defeating The Bloodline's Sikoa via disqualification. In the 18-49 demo, the start of Carlito and Santos Escobar's clash was the least-watched portion of the show.