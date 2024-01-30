Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About The AEW Locker Room

Veteran Dustin Rhodes has been working full-time for AEW since summer 2019. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was asked about working with younger talent behind the scenes in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I feel very honored when somebody comes up and asks me, 'Hey, Dustin, can you watch my match?' Or, 'Can you pick this apart for me? What did I do?' That kind of thing," Rhodes said. "And to be able to have an answer for that is pretty awesome because of my experience. And I love the kids — all of them. They're doing some awesome things, and I think they've just kind of taken me as one of them. We have a great, great locker room. Our camaraderie is awesome; it feels like a team. And sometimes we just all come together, and everything is perfect, and we make magic. And the young kids are the future, so it is a young man's game, and they're doing amazing."

Rhodes, who most recently challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Championship on the January 17 "AEW Dynamite," made it clear that he was willing to help any young talent with their character and their moveset. He added that the "payoff" for him is when a wrestler applies his advice and it works for them. Rhodes went on to say that he's at TV every week training the women's division, mentioning that he's witnessed Nyla Rose grow as a performer over the last few years.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.