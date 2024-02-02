Pat McAfee Opens Up About Working WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Pat McAfee made a surprise return to WWE this past weekend at the Royal Rumble, joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary. He also briefly entered the 30-man Royal Rumble match. On his "Pat McAfee Show," the former NFL player talked about his WWE return.

"I loved it," McAfee said. "It was so cool ... I have a lot on my plate on a regular basis, which is my fault, but also something that I enjoy ... We have full-time jobs every single day, and it's hard to get travel in with the WWE, so anytime I have a chance to get back with the schedule and the opportunity where they're inviting me back, it's like, 'Man, I can't f*****g [wait].' I run, I don't walk, I run to the plane to get there because it's great. Man, just the family that's there — the crew, everybody behind the scenes. It's just so cool to see. And then the WWE Universe was so nice."

McAfee mentioned he had been reading "a lot of terrible stuff" about him from various people leading up to the show, and wanted to be featured on the broadcast without a grand entrance. McAfee was ultimately introduced at the start of the Rumble, and the fans in attendance at Florida's Tropicana Field gave him a warm reception. McAfee, who mentioned that it's a dream come true every time he gets the opportunity to work for WWE, said he was "thankful" for that response. Moving forward, McAfee will be working with Michael Cole every Monday night at the "WWE Raw" announce table.

