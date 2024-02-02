WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Shares Harrowing Tale Of Traveling During Inclement Weather

According to Kevin Nash, many things were different during his generation of wrestling, especially when it came to traveling from one show to another. Nash claims that these days, talent travel exclusively via plane, but back in his day, wrestlers would often drive from town to town by themselves, and on "Kliq This" he recalled one day when he and Triple H nearly died on the way to a show.

Nash recalled once being in a motel in Montreal when they got a call to drive to Burlington for a show, however, Triple H was ill at the time. He then noted how the road was empty save for a snowplow. "I see the plow exit to the middle of the road. Well, this f**king snowplow, as it decides to go across, it doesn't pick up its snow plow, it leaves a six-foot wall of snow across the highway." Due to the weather, they ended up driving through the snow bank left by the plow. But, as they continued to drive, the car's electrical systems started failing. "And then the lights inside of the car are starting to fade and the heat's not as good." They still managed to make it to Vermont, where the car ended up dying up the hill from a motel that they ended up rolling into.

Continuing, Nash said he called Avis to have a look at the car, but he also recalled that the car was side-swept while they were in Montreal the night before. He then admitted to trying to "promo" the mechanic, but when he popped the hood of the vehicle, he discovered that the car's alternator was damaged by the snow. "I don't know how, but maybe it wasn't all the way snapped like we...we should've died. We should've been on the side of the road and died."

