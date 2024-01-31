Why Tommy Dreamer Says Drew McIntyre's Promo From WWE Raw Was 'Masterful'

Drew McIntyre is quickly becoming one of the biggest heels on "WWE RAW" and after cutting a mean-spirited promo on CM Punk, it seems like the "Scottish Psychopath" is embracing his darker side. On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer reviewed McIntyre's promo and commented on the major push he's enjoying. During McIntyre's promo, he claimed he "prayed" for Punk to sustain an injury, which Dreamer believes resulted in major heat for McIntyre. "Man, it was so heavy and people were just like 'You son of a b***h.' It was masterful." Dreamer continued, noting how familiar fans are with McIntyre's recent family tragedies, which made his words cut even deeper especially after he attacked Punk. "It was such a great delivered promo and it results in physicality."

Thunder Rosa also added to the conversation, saying it was relatable as a Latina, as people wishing harm on others is a commonplace thing in her culture. "This is some real s**t. Praying for somebody that you f**king hate for them to get hurt so you don't got to see their face? It's the real thing. This is some real s**t that happens. It's so real, both of these promos were so real and close to reality."

Lastly, Dreamer praised the push that McIntyre is currently getting, especially after the star's reign as WWE Champion during the Pandemic. "He was the Champion with no fans, and I'd love to see more of this out of Drew." Additionally, he noted how much McIntyre has improved his promo skills. "Here's a guy where speaking wasn't the best for him and now, he's carrying promo segments with CM Punk."

