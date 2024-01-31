AEW's Matt Hardy Discusses Impact Of WWE's Netflix Deal

WWE shocked the entertainment and wrestling world last week by announcing a 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix that will see "WWE Raw" head to the popular streaming service in January 2025. It's something that surprised many, including AEW's Matt Hardy, who admits it was big and shocking.

"That's a massive deal, it's a huge deal," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "Just the fact that they have this massive platform from Netflix, literally you could put out your own WWE-branded content pretty much without limit. It's not like a TV station where you have certain times, everything is streaming so that would allow for so many projects outside of just the regular pro wrestling." Nick Khan himself has teased the idea of non-wrestling content coming, such as a show based on The Undertaker, or a "Drive to Survive" style series to help WWE grow even further.

Hardy, who admitted he knew this day would come due to the fact streaming is now more relevant in people's lives, sees WWE's deal with Netflix as a positive for the industry as a whole. This is because it will help the business grow, as a platform such as Netflix can expand the fanbase, which he believes could ultimately benefit AEW. "I think if that succeeds as well, that very much will lead AEW to do something on a streaming platform as well, hopefully, Max," he said. "I think that will be a big deal."

