WWE's Shawn Michaels Says This Duo Is One Of The Hottest Things NXT Has Ever Seen

Shawn Michaels has labeled the partnership of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams as, "one of the hottest things that "NXT" has ever seen," as he showered the rising stars with praise for the work they've put in recently. Michaels had particular praise for Williams, who initially just started out alongside Hayes, but has gone on to truly establish himself in his own right.

"You watch Trick, to step out of the shadow of Carmelo Hayes and then begin to start something that's almost like a groundswell that we haven't seen before," he told "Battleground Podcast." "It's when it happens from the very beginning, it's ever organic and you watch it just get bigger and bigger." Michaels recalled Williams literally asking to be given the ball, which WWE has since done in "WWE NXT," allowing him to become a bigger part of the product overall, connecting with fans and even becoming North American Champion.

"Then to watch him do that, and to get to be a part of it to help guide and nurture along the way has just been a sheer joy for me to the both of them," he said. Hayes has been appearing on the main roster regularly as of late, but Williams made a surprise appearance on "WWE SmackDown" last week to help Hayes, which led to a major reaction that showcased just how much he has grown. "When you see him run out on "SmackDown" and listen to the entire arena chanting, 'Whoop that Trick,' that's when you know," he said. "It's something even bigger than I think he imagined."

