NXT Star Trick Williams Assesses Readiness For WWE's Main Roster

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Carmelo Hayes would be making his "SmackDown" debut on Friday as a participant in the United States Championship Tournament, facing Grayson Waller in a first round match. In light of the news, Hayes' longtime associate and "NXT" Superstar Trick Williams has revealed whether he's looking to join him on the main roster anytime soon.

"You know, to be honest, Bully, I'm always a big proponent of being where your feet are," Williams told Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio." "So, whatever the mission is that's right ahead of me, I just want to kill that. You know, if that means it's 'Raw,' it's 'Raw.' If that means 'NXT,' it's 'NXT.'"

Ray's co-host, Tommy Dreamer, shared his insight on the matter after being asked if he thought Williams and Hayes were ready to debut on the main roster prior.

"I think both of them are. I'd keep them the hell away from either ["Raw" or "SmackDown"] because they're babyfaces. You're stacked on the babyface front on both brands. Keep them away because [Carmelo Hayes] won't be on TV," said Dreamer.

Williams signed with WWE in February 2021, and formed a partnership with Carmelo Hayes during his television debut seven months later in September. It led to Williams having a brief reign as North American Champion and Hayes winning the North American Championship twice and "NXT" Championship once.

He emerged victorious in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline this past Saturday and has been trying to figure out the identity of the elusive figure who attacked him on October 17, causing tensions between himself and Hayes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.