Why Thunder Rosa Doesn't Think Cody Rhodes Will Win WWE Universal Title This Year

After coming up short against Roman Reigns last year at WWE WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes won his second consecutive Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend to secure his spot at this year's big show. Despite a segment with Seth Rollins this week on "WWE Raw," many are still under the impression that Rhodes will challenge Reigns again and, this time, he'll win.

However, AEW star Thunder Rosa is not one of those people. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," she explained why she doesn't think Rhodes will defeat Reigns this year.

"I personally don't think they're gonna put the title Roman Reigns has on Cody," Rosa said. "I think they want to break Hulk Hogan's reign."

Rosa feels that the company wants to build Reigns up as an untouchable champion, the likes of which haven't been seen since the days of Bruno Sammartino held the title for years on end. While Rosa hopes that Rhodes can "finish the story" he set out to complete, she also feels that he could help elevate the newer World Heavyweight Championship currently held by the injured Rollins.

"I think it would be kind of risky for Cody to pick Roman," Rosa continued. "And I know everybody wants that, but a title is a title. And he can make his own history with this title."

"Busted Open" co-host and former WWE star Tommy Dreamer agreed with Rosa, sharing his belief that neither Rhodes nor Reigns are likely to lose at WWE WrestleMania 40. Dreamer offered the logic that Rhodes has already defeated Rollins three times, so there is no reason why Rhodes should believe that he can't do it once again.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.