Swerve Strickland Survives AEW Dynamite Hardcore Battle Against Rob Van Dam

The second "Dealer's Choice" match of Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw Swerve Strickland take on an opponent of "Hangman" Adam Page's choosing. However, it wasn't just the opponent Page surprised his rival with. Rob Van Dam was revealed to be Strickland's opponent after Page teased that he would have to wait "The Whole F'n Show." Before the main event could start, Page appeared on the titantron to tell Strickland that he also chose the match stipulation – and it would be a hardcore match. Van Dam hit Strickland across the back with a chair before the bell could ring.

The two brawled out of the ring almost immediately, and during a picture-in-picture break, Strickland set up a table before they got back in the ring and were both sent into a chair set up in the turnbuckle, one after the other. Brian Cage appeared in the middle of the match, knocking RVD off the ropes for Strickland to escape a potential frog splash. Hook also came down the ramp to chase off Cage with a steel chair. RVD was distracted by the commotion and got caught by Strickland.

As the two brawled, Strickland went to the top rope, but caught a chair to the face from Van Dam, sending him flying through the table he had set up previously. Strickland was able to avoid another frog splash and made it to the top rope himself and viciously stomped RVD for the victory. After the match, Page went down to the ring and told Strickland they were evenly matched ahead of the AEW rankings coming out later Wednesday. He told Strickland he would never let him get in the way of his shot at AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. Strickland reminded Page that he has beaten him twice now and he has nothing to prove. "Hangman" countered and said it took all of the Mogul Embassy for Strickland to beat him. Strickland said he'll take on Page one more time, and that will officially be happening next week on "Dynamite." The winner will face Joe for the championship at AEW Revolution.