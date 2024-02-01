Video: WWE's Dominik Mysterio Shares Clip Of 'Epic Adventures' W/ Rhea Ripley In Perth

WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber event is set to take place in Perth, Australia, on February 24. Ahead of that show, Australia's own Rhea Ripley and her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio headed down under on a promotional tour. In a video posted by a Dominik Mysterio fan account on X, which was originally published on the Western Australia YouTube channel, Mysterio and the reigning WWE Women's World Champion are shown taking part in numerous activities.

THIS IS THE CUTEST SH*T EVER 😭 MORE OF R+D EPIC ADVENTURES

IN PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA 🎥 Western Australia [YT]

➡️🔗 https://t.co/KehPOpGhRe pic.twitter.com/qPqhc9j34Z — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) February 1, 2024

The video opens with Ripley and Mysterio preparing to zip line from the top of the Matagarup Bridge, one of Perth's newest tourist attractions. After climbing to the summit, the pair are shown zip-lining over the Swan River and down to the finishing point. From there, Ripley and Mysterio take a helicopter ride over to Rottnest Island, which is just off the shore of the city. The duo are then shown entering Discovery Resorts, where they interact with some small quokkas (Rottnest is known as the home of the quokkas), have lunch, and take a stroll along the beach. After that, The Judgment Day members hire bicycles to see more of the island. They then head back to Perth via helicopter.

The clip catches up with the pair the following day, when they jump on a private jet to the Margaret River Region, which is south of Perth. Upon arriving, Ripey and Mysterio are shown eating at the Leeuwin Estate before heading on a tour of the Mammoth Cave. Following that, the duo jump on quad bikes and ride through a forest with the Eco Adventures Margaret River tour agency. The video closes with a drone shot of Ripley and Mysterio riding through the woods.