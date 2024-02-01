Backstage Update On Wardlow Injury From AEW Dynamite

A potentially scary situation has led to conflicting reports, including word from the wrestler himself, on a potential injury sustained during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Wardlow, accompanied by the Undisputed Kingdom, took on Kommander. During the match, Wardlow went for a powerbomb and his knee seemed to buckle. It was acknowledged by the commentary team, and the star seemed to favor his other knee as he finished the match and secured the victory. He was not in the ring for the post-match angle with Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett, who briefly went face-to-face with Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero before fleeing the ring themselves.

After the match, Wardlow took to social media and posted on X, claiming his knee was fine. "A normal man's knee would be ruined. I'm no normal man. I'm still coming for the heavyweight title. And there's nothing and no one that can stop me," Wardlow posted, alongside a wolf emoji. However, according to Brian Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," both men were told that Wardlow was hurt. Alvarez said even though Wardlow said he is "fine," he has been told that he is not. Meltzer reiterated that he was also told the star was injured.

A normal man's knee would be ruined. I'm no normal man. I'm still coming for the heavyweight title. And there's nothing and no one that can stop me. Knee is just fine 🐺 #AEWDynamite — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) February 1, 2024

"What I was told was he's getting checked out [Thursday]," Alvarez said. "They think it's possibly a torn meniscus, but that he dodged a bullet and it wasn't much worse and he'll probably be alright. But, he definitely is not fine. Something went wrong." As of this writing, neither AEW nor Wardlow have confirmed the injury. Wardlow has recently stepped up within the Undisputed Kingdom as Adam Cole recovers from injury. Wardlow has not yet been announced for a match on next week's "Dynamite," nor the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.