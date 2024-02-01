Tommy Dreamer Offers Interesting Suggestion For WWE Star To Fill CM Punk Void

Monday on "WWE Raw," CM Punk, who returned to WWE after nearly 10 years at Survivor Series: WarGames last November, revealed he suffered a torn right triceps during Saturday's men's Royal Rumble match. The setback, which will keep Punk out of action for the next several months, reportedly occurred when McIntyre delivered his Future Shock DDT finisher to "The Second City Saint." With Punk now absent, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer suggested one name who could potentially fill the former WWE Champion's void.

"R-Truth," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Who's selling the most merch right now? R-Truth, with a mid-level push. And what if you strapped the rocket to him? Because R-Truth is the WWE Universe's inside joke, where we all love him. I mean, I watched him steal the Royal Rumble. Twice. When he entered the women's and then when he got on the apron to enter for the hot tag, it's like everyone buys into R-Truth's brain ... What if Miz, who's his friend, literally smacks him across the face and says, 'Dude, do you realize the entire WWE Universe is behind you and you could win it for them?' And if he still continues on the way he has, he's an instant main-eventer that we love."

It's been several years since R-Truth was involved in the main event scene in WWE. In 2011, Truth headlined the Capitol Punishment pay-per-view, challenging John Cena for the WWE Championship. Later that year, Truth participated in another pay-per-view main event, teaming up with Awesome Truth partner The Miz against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Cena at Survivor Series. The 54-time 24/7 Champion, who has been working for WWE since 2008, returned to television last November after a lengthy injury.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.