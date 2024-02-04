Patrick Clark, WWE's Former Velveteen Dream, Addresses Past Controversy

Patrick Clark, known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was one of many wrestlers named in the Speaking Out movement of 2020, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. Amidst the allegations were purported nude photographs and suggestive questions sent by Clark to younger aspiring wrestlers and fans. Despite being touted as one of the hottest prospects on its roster, Clark was released by WWE in 2021, reportedly due to the allegations. Of course, Clark disputes that. He would finally address the allegations in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"I thought common sense would address most of it," Clark said of his prior silence on the matter, "But as a lot us know, common sense is not so common. The allegations levied against me — two very harsh ones — involved inappropriate communications with minors ... [A groomer] isn't all I was called, I've been called a pedophile, I've been called pedo, nonce, very hurtful and damaging titles to give a person. I didn't earn that, I don't have a history of malicious acts toward anyone, I never have ... Everyone's got a past, not everyone has a history ... I've never had a history. I've been around my co-workers' children in my personal life ... I've been in leadership positions around people drastically younger than me ... I've never in this life or my last life and I don't plan on the next life to ever have such maliciousness in my heart that I would want to do harm like that to anyone."

Clark claimed the conversations he was alleged to have engaged in were not "any conversations I've ever had with anybody, minor or adult, legal-illegal, consensual or non-consensual," further remarking they were all false.