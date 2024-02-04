WWE HOFer Jake The Snake Roberts Tells Story Of How He Came To Work For ECW

Current AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has had plenty of experience in his decades-long career, from his current position in AEW to two stints in the WWE, as well as time with WCW and even NWA. Roberts also competed for ECW, debuting in the summer of 1997 and staying with the company through 1998.

On a recent episode of his "The Snake Pit" podcast, Roberts answered questions from fans, including one fan who was curious about how his ECW debut came about. He said he was out fishing that day and kept getting paged and had no idea who it was. Roberts said he finished up with his fishing trip around 3 p.m. and figured out just what was going on, only to hear from Paul E. Dangerously, now known as Paul Heyman.

"He goes, 'Get on a plane and come to the blah, blah, blah, and you'll be working with blah, blah, blah, blah. And I was like, 'F*** yeah, where is the plane going be?'" Roberts said. "[He said] 'Where's the nearest airport?' I said, 'Well Dallas is 70 miles away,' and he goes, 'Isn't there a small airport somewhere near you?' And I said, 'Well yeah, man, but it's like for small f****** planes.' That's what I got. A small f****** plane. And they flew me somewhere in Florida and I got there about 45 minutes before the show started and I done my bit and I was gone."

That night, Roberts debuted at the end of a main event match between Jerry Lawler and Tommy Dreamer, delivering a clothesline to both men. On his podcast, Roberts joked that he got a good payout because charting the flight for one person for such a simple spot was expensive.