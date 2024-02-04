Patrick Clark Discusses His WWE NXT Release As Velveteen Dream & Arrests

At one point, it seemed as though The Velveteen Dream had the WWE Universe on a string. However, allegations of inappropriate communications with a minor surfaced in 2020, leading to his release in 2021. Dream, real name Patrick Clark, addressed his WWE departure in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Clark disputed the belief that he was released because he was guilty of any wrongdoing, placing the blame toward Josh Fuller, an independent wrestler who, along with Jacob Schmidt, alleged that Clark had tried to groom him.

"We weren't friends, we never were friends. I was helping him for a short amount of time ... Josh ended up getting two concussions and instead of listening to me after I asked him to stop wrestling, to go see a doctor, he decided to continue to wrestle and I had to cut him off," said Clark

Clark claimed he wanted to help Fuller, but Fuller was going to hurt himself. He said that he couldn't have the responsibility of that happening under his tutelage, especially considering his standing with WWE at the time. He also suggested that Fuller was "baiting him" in their interactions.