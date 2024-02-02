Video: WWE Releases Backstage Look At Royal Rumble 2024

The 37th annual Royal Rumble is in the books. On YouTube, WWE shared behind-the-curtain footage from Saturday's event. The video opens with various WWE stars arriving at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax, and Grayson Waller. There is also a shot of TNA's Jordynne Grace standing in front of the Royal Rumble set. The clip then shows more wrestlers arriving, with The Miz mentioning that he felt like Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce inside the venue, adding that he just needed his wife Maryse there to be his Taylor Swift. "WWE NXT'" stars Roxanne Perez and Bron Breakker were also captured entering the building.

Brief Interviews were then conducted inside the stadium, with surprise women's Rumble entrant Jade Cargill noting that she was "ready to go," while men's Rumble entrant Breakker pointed out that it was a full circle moment for him and his family because his dad (Rick Steiner) and uncle (Scott Steiner) had entered the men's Rumble in the past. A backstage clip of Sami Zayn discussing his ring gear with Chad Gable and Kevin Owens was then shown.

Before the women's Rumble match, the cameras followed Naomi. The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion admitted she was "speechless." Moments later, Cargill said, "I've been training at 'NXT.' I've been working my butt off, and it's going to pay off tonight.' The clip rolled on with Pat McAfee expressing his delight at returning to WWE, while Grace, Zelina Vega, and Waller spoke about entering their respective Rumble matches. After showing several wrestlers heading through the curtain, various shots of Bayley and Cody Rhodes winning their respective Rumbles were highlighted. The video ended with Bayley talking about her Rumble victory.