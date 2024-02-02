WWE Making Key Change To WrestleMania 2024

WrestleMania 40 is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events in WWE history. Cody Rhodes and Bayley have guaranteed title shots, The Rock wants to get his hands on Roman Reigns, and fans are already speculating what people like Gunther, Becky Lynch and Logan Paul do on the show of shows.

However, there has been a slight alteration to the show in terms of its scheduling. According to WrestleVotes on X, WWE has decided to change the start time of the event. Rather than the show beginning at 8PM EST, with a 6PM EST start time for the two hour kick-off show, WrestleMania 40 will now start at 7PM EST, with the kick-off show starting at 5PM EST. This will reportedly be the case for both nights of WrestleMania 40, rather than one or the other. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed this report with sources within WWE.

With so many events taking place over WrestleMania weekend, a variety of other events have already had their start times altered. While the April 5 edition of "WWE Smackdown" and the April 8 edition of "WWE Raw" are still set to air at 8PM EST on Fox and USA Network respectively, the "NXT" Stand and Deliver event scheduled for April 6 will take place in the afternoon, acting as a prelude to night one of WrestleMania that will take place later on that day. Stand and Deliver will start at 1PM EST, giving fans enough time to cool down between that show's main event and the opening contest of night one, whatever that may be. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will also take place over WrestleMania weekend, beginning at 10PM EST on April 5, immediately after that night's 'Smackdown.'