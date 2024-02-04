WWE's Road Dogg Addresses Importance Of Win-Loss Records In Pro Wrestling

AEW officially brought its rankings system back this week, with the focus recently having been on talent securing victories in order to put themselves into the title picture. However, while Tony Khan might believe in that idea for booking shows, Brian "Road Dogg" James admits he doesn't think wins and losses matter in wrestling.

"This is my personal opinion, and I've said it a million times," he said on "Oh You Didn't Know." "It doesn't matter. If I got beat on Monday Night Raw when I was The Road Dogg, and then the next Monday The Road Dogg came out they still said every word with me. It wasn't like, 'Oh, he lost, he sucked I'm not watching him again.' People kind of know it's not real too, so I don't think wins and losses matter."

Khan has been open with his belief in wins and losses from AEW's inception, and that was reflected recently when he took aim at WWE's decision to give Jinder Mahal a World Heavyweight Championship shot despite the fact he hadn't been picking up victories, in comparison to Khan pushing HOOK into the AEW World Championship scene with a strong winning record. AEW's rankings were revealed this week following "AEW Dynamite," and Swerve Strickland and Adam 'Hangman' Page are set to face each other next week as the two top-ranked men to try and earn the next title shot against Samoa Joe.

