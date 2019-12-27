Trying to differentiate itself from WWE, All Elite Wrestling has taken full advantage of a wrestler's win-loss record to determine contenders. As 2020 approaches, however, there are questions on how the process will work.

The promotion recently announced that starting with the January 1st episode of AEW Dynamite, all records will be reset with the start of the new year. Career records will remain intact, and the annual records will be important when announcing the weekly AEW rankings.

AEW has teased something like this the past few months. Back in November, a fan asked AEW EVP Nick Jackson how AEW will handle things down the road to avoid booking problems in regards to wrestlers' records, "Do you have a way of booking around the possible problems down the road that you may encounter with the win-loss record?" Jackson retweeted the question and confirmed, "It'll reset. ... Looking like January." Later in the month, Cody Rhodes went on The Fan Morning Show with Jeff & Big Joe to talk about the records and what Tony Khan's vision for it would be.

"When the year ends and AEW is in Jacksonville in January, that is when the plan to reset is," Cody stated. "Tony is obsessed with numbers. He mentioned we'll do a reset, but we'll have your overall record on there. I'm thinking that's a lot of numbers with their Twitter handle and their nickname. He has a point: your overall record will always be intact, but just to keep the top fives for women, tag teams and men's singles, every year will reset."

Currently, Jon Moxley is leading the men's rankings and could be getting an AEW World Title shot soon. Kris Statlander is on the top of the women's rankings and is set to face AEW Women's Champion Riho for the title.