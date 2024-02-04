WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg Names Something Current Wrestlers Should Do Less

While Brian "Road Dogg" James' glory days are behind him at this point, as a veteran of the industry he has an insight into many aspects of wrestling that work. According to him on "Oh, You Didn't Know?," many wrestlers are missing a key element in today's landscape. Per James, many modern wrestlers are blundering their comebacks by focusing on the wrong thing.

"Looking to the crowd. I just feel like they — you don't look to the crowd in the middle of your comeback. There's a time and a place for you to acknowledge the crowd." He continued, explaining that the wrestler should mainly focus on their opponent, instead of wasting time appealing to the crowd. Jeff Hardy was similarly criticized for this during his AEW debut, which has largely become something fans joke about today. According to James, the wrestler could turn to the audience in a prime moment, such as when their opponent is set up for their finisher.

"But your focus is on the opponent. If you're in a bar fight, you're not going to look to see what the DJ is thinking, you know what I mean?" He said. Lastly, James suggested that wrestlers approach their returns with more realism. "I guess it goes further than 'stop looking at the crowd' and start acting like the fight's real that you're in. Add reality to your repertoire."

