Tommy Dreamer Compares WWE Star CM Punk's Injury To That Of A Certain NFL Quarterback

Earlier this week, CM Punk shared the news that he tore his right tricep during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The timing of this injury is particularly unfortunate given that it will render Punk unable to compete at WrestleMania 40. It also comes in the midst of Punk's WWE comeback – a comeback that began only two months ago with his resurgence at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. For ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, the circumstances surrounding Punk's injury seem eerily similar to that of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who ruptured his Achilles tendon seconds into the first game of his New York Jets career.

"I really equated this to Aaron Rodgers," Dreamer said on a recent episode "Busted Open Radio." "Aaron Rodgers had so much buzz. This was going to be every Jets' fans year. Aaron Rodgers' second play of the first game of the season, tears his Achilles, out [for the season]. When you talk about deflated and you know we all live in New York and the news, it was national news, but also local. For Jets fans like, oh, there goes our season. I think you have to give it another shot, if Punk wants to do that. I know he will want to because he's such a competitor."

While Punk may be out of action for a few months, Dreamer believes WWE could still benefit by placing him in a non-wrestling role, such as a broadcaster or even as an advocate for an active competitor. "There are so many different things that CM Punk can do," Dreamer said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.