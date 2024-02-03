B-Fab Joins Bobby Lashley, Street Profits Against Final Testament On WWE SmackDown

On Friday's "WWE SmackDown," The Final Testament was set to take on Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, but before the bell could ring, the men got the fight started on the outside. There was still no bell when the combatants moved into the ring, or when Lashley put Karrion Kross in the Hurt Lock. Scarlett jumped on Lashley's back in an attempt to break the hold, and after Lashley let go, Scarlett didn't — that is, until sporadically used WWE star B-Fab pulled her down by her hair. B-Fab followed up with a big boot, allowing Lashley to spear Kross. The match never officially took place, but as Wade Barrett pointed out, the feud is a long way from over, and B-Fab appears to have joined Lashley and Street Profits to even up the numbers.

On the "New Year's Revolution" episode of "SmackDown," Lashley and the Street Profits were attacked by Karrion Kross and a returning Authors of Pain, alongside Paul Ellering. B-Fab came to check on Lashley and the Profits backstage and hype them up; she didn't make her intentions known at the time, but it appears she's been waiting to have their backs if and when they needed it.

B-Fab was formally a part of the Hit Row faction alongside Swerve Strickland, AJ "Top Dolla" Francis, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis — they were released from WWE in 2021. Strickland signed with AEW, while the other three returned to WWE in 2022. B-Fab made her main roster in-ring debut in the 2023 Royal Rumble, but hasn't wrestled a televised match since. The group suffered a major blow when Francis was included in the September 2023 releases — he's since appeared in TNA and GCW, and released a music video. Adonis hasn't wrestled a main roster match since July 2023, when he lost to LA Knight on "SmackDown."