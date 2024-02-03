Report On Internal WWE Reactions To The Janel Grant - Vince McMahon Lawsuit

WWE is an organization under immense scrutiny in light of Janel Grant's lawsuit filed against it, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis for allegations of sexual assault, exploitation and trafficking during her time under its employment. While the alleged actions of McMahon and Laurinaitis birthed the suit, the WWE has been accused of being complicit, and breeding an atmosphere of fear that allows for these circumstances to occur.

Dave Meltzer reported some reactions to the lawsuit during this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" coming from those in WWE, noting that one WWE star found reading the lawsuit emotionally scarring and felt sad for the fact that everyone in the company had been striving for McMahon's approval when it's seemingly transpired that the care was never reciprocated.

It was also noted that there had been a lot of trauma among the women on the roster amidst a fear that there are more to come forward after Grant. Reportedly according to a main roster star, management has not spoken about the situation other than to say that McMahon will not be returning. Instead, they focused on the Royal Rumble event's success and the magnitude of the Netflix broadcasting deal. Another talent supposedly questioned WWE CCO Paul Levesque's claim that he hadn't read the lawsuit directly following the Royal Rumble. Levesque is Vince McMahon's son-in-law and the last remaining McMahon family member currently working in WWE. His wife, Stephanie McMahon, departed WWE as her father forced his way back onto the board in January 2023. Vince's son, Shane McMahon, hasn't been seen since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 39. He tore his quadriceps as he was due to wrestle The Miz in an impromptu match, having been temporarily removed from WWE by his father following Royal Rumble 2022.