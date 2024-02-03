Report: The Rock Has More Backstage Power In WWE Currently Than Triple H

The story of the day has been the revelation that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is due to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Johnson appeared on "WWE SmackDown" to come face-to-face with Reigns after it was made apparent that Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes would seemingly step aside and re-direct towards World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the "Show of Shows".

The move has come under immense scrutiny from fans, and PWInsider has since reported that the change was pushed for by Johnson himself. One source reportedly compared the move from Johnson as reminiscent of his time as DC hero Black Adam, during which it emerged that he had been assuming control over significant aspects of the box office bust.

In WWE, it's believed he will have an easier time molding developments to suit him as he has proven to be one of, if not the most marketable names in the company. It was clarified in PWInsider's report that this decision has not been made out of malice towards Rhodes from Johnson, but rather a belief that he would be the best idea to draw money for WrestleMania amidst his good standing with WWE's parent, TKO Group. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz is said to have been brought back to the company with the expressed purpose of representing Johnson within WWE's creative process. There is talk he could even serve as a "Plan B" should Endeavor opt for a Johnson-backed creative team in the future. In any case, the belief is that Johnson would win any power struggle with current WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque should that occur, and this move has served to cement the backstage power Johnson holds in the Endeavor-owned property.