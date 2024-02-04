Indie Star Bryan Keith Officially Signs With AEW On Collision

The "Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith is officially All Elite! After losing an exciting opening bout to Eddie Kingston on "AEW Collision," Tony Schiavone came into the ring to interview both competitors. Kingston deferred his time to Keith, telling Schiavone to talk to the indie star instead. During which, Schiavone revealed the "All Elite" graphic on the big screen, confirming that the "Bounty Hunter" has officially joined the AEW roster.

Keith debuted in AEW in August 2023, losing to "Hangman" Adam Page on "AEW Rampage". He has made sporadic appearances for the company and its sister brand ROH since, as well as working on the independent circuit. He recently toured with AEW's partner in Japan, DDT Pro Wrestling.

He fought an amazing battle tonight on #AEWCollision, and now it's official:@bountykeith is All Elite! Congratulations BK! pic.twitter.com/MrmespFNKo — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 4, 2024

Bryan Danielson emerged to interrupt Kingston's celebration with the new signing following the announcement, layering narrative crumbs for his current feud with the Continental Crown Champion and a potential invite to Keith to join the Blackpool Combat Club. The faction is 1:1 for recruitment, adding Wheeler Yuta to its ranks while Daniel Garcia snubbed the group in favor of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The BCC looks to be embroiled in a feud with CMLL stars including Hechicero and Volador Jr.. Volador was a part of the CMLL contingent that attacked Jon Moxley last week, and Hechicero faced Bryan Danielson tonight on "Collision."