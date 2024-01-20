Top Independent Star Is Reportedly Signed To AEW Despite Lack Of 'All Elite' Graphic

From Deonna Purazzo to Will Ospreay, AEW CEO Tony Khan has been making good on his promise to scour the free agent market for the hottest talent in 2024. So it's fitting that Bryan Keith, an independent circuit superstar, is reportedly AEW's newest acquisition.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Keith has signed a deal with AEW. However, a graphic claiming that Keith is "All Elite", a standard practice for announcing new signees, is missing. There is speculation that the nature of Keith's deal could be the cause for the unusual radio silence — it's unknown whether Keith signed a full-time deal with the company or is working with the promotion on a per-show basis, but according to the Observer, the latter doesn't always come with an official announcement.

While Keith currently does not have an AEW graphic welcoming him to the fans, Keith is a man who needs little introduction. He's notorious on the independent wrestling circuit, particularly known for his time with Ring of Honor, Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW), and Reality of Wrestling, which was founded in 2005 by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He is currently both the DPW National Champion and the PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Champion, and has enjoyed ten total title reigns across his wide range of employers.

Keith is also not the biggest stranger to AEW. He's wrestled seven AEW matches since making his debut in an AEW ring back in August 2023, when he took on "Hangman" Adam Page on "AEW Rampage." He's also challenged Orange Cassidy for the International title on "AEW Collision," took part in a battle royal on the Worlds End PPV pre-show, and already wrestled twice on "AEW Dynamite" in 2024, most recently losing to Roderick Strong on the "Homecoming" episode.