Bryan Danielson Beats Hechicero On AEW Collision, BCC Vs CMLL Feud Continues

Bryan Danielson overcame CMLL star Hechicero during "AEW Collision," although the losing luchador continued the skirmish after the final bell. The match itself saw back-and-forth action and did well to showcase the invading talent, who at several times looked to have Danielson defeated.

But Danielson did just enough to ensure his winning run continues in what he has said will be his final year of full-time competition. As Hechicero attacked Danielson after the match, Claudio Castagnoli came down to the ring to make the save, continuing the budding feud between the CMLL contingent and the Blackpool Combat Club.

In the lead-up to tonight's CMLL exhibition, Jon Moxley was shown in a vignette promo calling out the stars of the Mexican promotion, making it clear the BCC is willing to make its own excursion down South to handle its business. The CMLL luchadores who had attended "AEW Dynamite" last week started proceedings, attacking Moxley after his referee's decision victory over Jeff Hardy. It's clear that the issues between the BCC and CMLL's luchadores are far from over. Danielson continued to sow the seeds for another feud which he's involved in, coming down to the ring ahead of his match a little earlier to interrupt Eddie Kingston and Bryan Keith celebrating the latter's official signing with the company.