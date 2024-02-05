Bayley Discusses Her Encounter With Nia Jax On WWE Raw

Bayley is set to challenge IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 40, but Nia Jax appeared to throw a wrench in the plans on Monday night when she left Rhea Ripley lying and confronted Bayley straight after. The 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner ended up retreating from her, and she admitted anybody else would have done the same.

"Damage CTRL saw that I could handle myself against 29 other women at the Royal Rumble, so they weren't worried about me. I've dealt with Nia so many times, I've beaten her in the past, okay," she pointed out to "WWE's The Bump." "I knew she wasn't there for me; she was there for Rhea Ripley. To me, my goal stays the same."

Bayley initially stated that she would challenge Ripley at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" in a bid to ensure Damage CTRL has all the gold, but that plan changed when she challenged SKY. While Jax has made it clear she's targeting The Judgment Day star, Bayley continued to tease a match against the Judgment Day member until recently, claiming that Damage CTRL will hold all of the gold in WWE.

"You've never seen a lineage of all these champions in the ring at once, a Royal Rumble winner in the ring at once; this handful of talent, it's never been done before, and that's going to continue when I make my decision on Friday," she said. "It's going to continue at WrestleMania when we're all the champions holding all the gold, and nobody can deny us because we are on top of the freaking world."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.