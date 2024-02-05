AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Gets Candid About Mickie James

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo has had the chance to work with some of the most accomplished women in the wrestling business, but if there is one woman that fans believe took "The Virtuosa" to her limit, it was Mickie James. On a recent edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Purrazzo was asked about the time she was involved in a lengthy rivalry with the WWE legend, admitting that it was a great experience.

"I think that Mickie's just like a living legend," Purrazzo said. James debuted in Impact Wrestling at the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view to challenge Purrazzo to an Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship match, which would end up happening at that year's Bound For Glory event. They continued feuding on and off until 2023, with one of the highlights for fans being their Texas Death Match they had at Impact's Hard To Kill 2022 event.

Purrazzo noted that she needed someone like James to test her as she had run through the Knockouts division. Still, once the dust had settled, "The Virtuosa" admitted that working an extensive feud with someone like James was a great learning experience. "To work with Mickie and to just pick her brain and learn from someone who has had some of the most storied storylines in women's wrestling, period, was really an incredible learning experience for me. But then also to add that to my resume of all the things I've accomplished alongside her was really, really awesome."

Purrazzo is currently the number one ranked woman in All Elite Wrestling and has her sights set on Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship. With AEW Revolution just around the corner, there is every chance that "The Virtuosa" could add another championship belt to her collection.

