WWE Hall Of Famer DDP Discusses Working With Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell On Sobriety

Buff Bagwell was one of the bigger names in WCW. Unfortunately, once the promotion folded, the star struggled to return to prominence and unfortunately lost many years to his struggles with substance abuse. Today, Bagwell claims to be sober and he works with Diamond Dallas Page, who recently opened up about working with him in an interview on the "MMA Hour."

According to DDP, Bagwell was a lot of work, but he's always considered him a good friend despite his addiction problems. "Marcus [Bagwell], who I've always considered a good friend, but Marcus had serious addiction problems, and Marcus, you know, he'll tell you he's a lot of work –- I'm a lot of work! You know, but he was a lot of work."

DDP recalled that Bagwell contacted him first, but he was hesitant to help the veteran, likely due to knowing how serious his issues were. "I just got remarried, I don't want to have any rocky patches, but I'm working on something, and I'm working on this thing with my business partner 'Change or Die,' but if we do it, you'll be the first person I call. And that's how it happened."

Despite his original hesitancy, DDP admits that Bagwell has changed and explained what the most difficult thing about overcoming addiction is. "The hardest thing an addict has to deal with is stop being so delusional, and realize you're an addict. See, Jake didn't wanna be that guy. Marcus didn't wanna be the guy that he'd become."

