Naomi Reveals Her Favorite Moment From WWE Royal Rumble Women's Match

Of all the surprises that occurred at the 2024 Royal Rumble event, the WWE return of Naomi was one that had fans in Tropicana Field jumping for joy. However, she was quickly followed by what many consider the show's biggest shock: the arrival of TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Speaking on "WWE's The Bump," Naomi admitted that being able to go at it with Grace was her favorite moment of the match.

"Jordynne and I's history over the last few months has just grown, and she's one of my favorite people to compete with," Naomi said. "She is one of a kind, so to be able to share that moment with her, a sister, one of my sisters from TNA, and for us to just kind of go at it the way we did, like we do in TNA, but to able to bring that to the WWE stage, and for the fans to be receptive and understand what was going on, that really got me."

Whilst wrestling as Trinity Fatu in TNA, Naomi feuded with Grace over the TNA Knockouts Championship. Grace got the better of the current WWE Superstar at TNA's Hard To Kill event in January to capture the title. She successfully defended her crown against Naomi once more on the January 25th edition of TNA Impact. Naomi's final TNA match will air on February 8th, where she will team up with Grace to take on the team of Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans.

