Diamond Dallas Page Looks Back On Helping WWE Hall Of Fame Jake The Snake Roberts

Diamond Dallas Page might be best known for his success in WCW, but he's an accomplished yoga and self-defense instructor who has helped veterans like Jake "The Snake" Roberts reclaim their health. During a recent interview on the "MMA Hour," DDP opened up about the reason why he helps his former colleagues.

According to DDP, working with both Roberts and the late Scott Hall likely helped the men extend their lives. Meanwhile, in Hall's case, he provided his loved ones with 10 more years with him. "Thank God we got another extra 10 years with Scott. And Jake? Neither one of those guys would ever have gotten into the Hall of Fame if God didn't put me on this path."

DDP revealed that he also had a personal reason for helping Roberts, due to his role in the multiple WCW World Heavyweight Championship reigns DDP had. "Without Jake Roberts, there's no three-time world champ or Hall of Famer without both of those guys – both of guys were so huge in my life, and I wanted to help Jake forever, but he was never ready until that day."

Lastly, DDP pointed to Roberts rekindling his relationship with his second wife after reclaiming his life. "He's back with his second wife, who he had four kids with, Cheryl, who you would remember from Rick Rude and Jake Roberts, and Cheryl slapping the hell out of him! They're back together, and so in love..." DDP also hinted at something in production for Roberts following his documentary, but that it's currently still a closed deal.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "MMA Hour" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

