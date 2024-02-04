Deonna Purrazzo Discusses AEW Debut, Ease Of Keeping It A Secret

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on "AEW Unrestricted" and discussed her debut with the company. The former Impact Wrestling star revealed that Tony Khan contacted her in early December to initiate the process. Still, she had no idea what his plans for her were until the night before her first "AEW Dynamite" appearance, which happened to take place in her hometown.

"I didn't hear anything until Tuesday night, so as Monday happened, Tuesday happened, nobody's said anything like it's probably not gonna happen. The rumor mill is going around. Don't be upset; the contract is signed, so I will debut at some point but don't be upset if you don't get to do this in Newark; it's okay."

Purrazzo added that keeping her debut close to the vest wasn't difficult, either. The AEW star noted that she only told some close friends and family members about it, and her father was at the arena to witness it happen and show his support.

"He had the time of his life at Prudential Center, and there's only been a few times where I've seen my dad so happy and so free and loose and excited. My wedding day was one of them, and Prudential Center in Newark was the other time."

Purrazzo has also been on a hot streak since joining AEW. As of this writing, she's the top-ranked wrestler in the women's division and has her eye on Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship.